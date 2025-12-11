© 2025 New England Public Media

SSO Holiday Pops, band Socks in the Frying Pan, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:31 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 is joined by band Socks in the Frying Pan for a live acoustic session.
Wednesdays are becoming a tasty musical center to our weeks here, and today is no different as we gear up for another Live Music Wednesday. We hear sounds of the season from across the pond by the extra dynamic and charming Irish ensemble, Socks in the Frying Pan before they head north to The Iron Horse tonight.

We simultaneously get more global and more local with the Holiday Pops program from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO). The concert will feature a wealth of songs and symphonic arrangements from South America, the Carribean, and music both secular and sacred. We chat with Conductor William Waldrop, soloist Florencia Cuenca, and SSO President Heather Cassie-Roberts about Saturday’s selections.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, knows that familiarity indoctrinates usage for the English language. We look at words that used to be trademarked but now are just a part of our linguistic landscape.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
