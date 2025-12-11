SSO Holiday Pops, band Socks in the Frying Pan, Word Nerd

Wednesdays are becoming a tasty musical center to our weeks here, and today is no different as we gear up for another Live Music Wednesday. We hear sounds of the season from across the pond by the extra dynamic and charming Irish ensemble, Socks in the Frying Pan before they head north to The Iron Horse tonight.

We simultaneously get more global and more local with the Holiday Pops program from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO). The concert will feature a wealth of songs and symphonic arrangements from South America, the Carribean, and music both secular and sacred. We chat with Conductor William Waldrop , soloist Florencia Cuenca , and SSO President Heather Cassie-Roberts about Saturday’s selections.