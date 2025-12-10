© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Amherst Winter Market, Take 6 acapella group, Power of History

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Grammy-winning acapella group, Take 6, will perform at the Hope Center for the Arts on Dec. 11.
1 of 2  — Take-6_HIGH-RES-by-John-Abbott_370.jpg
Grammy-winning acapella group, Take 6, will perform at the Hope Center for the Arts on Dec. 11.
Courtesy of artist
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
2 of 2  — poh grove.png
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

It’s not technically winter, but it definitely looks like it. In Amherst that means a new market is bringing fresh produce, carefully crafted artisan goods and more to the Bangs Center. The Amherst Winter Farmer’s Market is officially open to the public through the end of the year, and we chat with the market manager, David Machowski, about his almost 4-decade tenure, and the wintery future of one of the more popular and populated farmers markets in the area.

We also meet someone who made their own way through the music industry with acapella music that has grown to be much more. The renowned 10-time-Grammy-winning vocal group Take 6 comes to Springfield this Thursday, Dec. 11 to perform at the Hope Center for the Arts. We speak with founding member Claude McKnight about the groups’ history, present activity and future aspirations.

Plus, look who got his book in an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration following an executive order targeting birthright citizenship! It’s professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University! So we look at the parts of “Against Wind and Tide” that got quoted, the context of the suit it is a part of, and the possible repercussions of the decisions that will follow for another Power of History segment.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
