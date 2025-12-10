Amherst Winter Market, Take 6 acapella group, Power of History

It’s not technically winter, but it definitely looks like it. In Amherst that means a new market is bringing fresh produce, carefully crafted artisan goods and more to the Bangs Center . The Amherst Winter Farmer’s Market is officially open to the public through the end of the year, and we chat with the market manager, David Machowski, about his almost 4-decade tenure, and the wintery future of one of the more popular and populated farmers markets in the area.

We also meet someone who made their own way through the music industry with acapella music that has grown to be much more. The renowned 10-time-Grammy-winning vocal group Take 6 comes to Springfield this Thursday, Dec. 11 to perform at the Hope Center for the Arts . We speak with founding member Claude McKnight about the groups’ history, present activity and future aspirations.