Live music with Juliana Hatfield, Wine Thunderdome

Today has a distinctly femme bent.

And a bit of awe as well, as these two xennials get to meet a Bay State musical icon. Juliana Hatfield , in addition to her solo work, has been a part of Blake Babies, The Lemonheads, Minor Alps, The I Don’t Cares, and a swath of appearances alongside rock’s most influential voices, all while influencing the next generation of guitarists herself.

Her newly released 22nd album, “Lightning Might Strike,” is a return to the textured, punchy rock that was her M.O. for years in her early career while packed with lyrics and progressions that are full of emotions still being processed. We welcome her into the studio for Live Music Friday to hear more of her newest sounds and tales of her journey until now, including her move to the 413.