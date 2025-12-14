© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Juliana Hatfield, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 14, 2025 at 11:44 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 is joined by musician Juliana Hatfield for Live Music Friday.
1 of 1  — IMG_8242.JPG
The Fabulous 413 is joined by musician Juliana Hatfield for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today has a distinctly femme bent.

And a bit of awe as well, as these two xennials get to meet a Bay State musical icon. Juliana Hatfield, in addition to her solo work, has been a part of Blake Babies, The Lemonheads, Minor Alps, The I Don’t Cares, and a swath of appearances alongside rock’s most influential voices, all while influencing the next generation of guitarists herself.

Her newly released 22nd album, “Lightning Might Strike,” is a return to the textured, punchy rock that was her M.O. for years in her early career while packed with lyrics and progressions that are full of emotions still being processed. We welcome her into the studio for Live Music Friday to hear more of her newest sounds and tales of her journey until now, including her move to the 413.

Plus, we head to Easthampton for a Wine Thunderdome with Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown (rocker in her own right) of Tip Top Wine Shop, as we explore rich sanguine Sangioveses along with a fledgling wine enthusiast from the NEPM Newsroom, Nirvani Williams.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith