PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Author Diane DiMassa, Arcadia Folk Festival, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to Diane DiMassa about her comic, "Hothead Paisan: Homicidal Lesbian Terrorist."
1 of 2  — grove.png
Courtesy of artist
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
Folk and Americana musicians are all headed for the woods as the Arcadia Folk Festival hits year seven Northampton and Easthampton. From Red Baraat to Josh Ritter, we find out more about this year’s lineup.

To learn more about the sanctuary that will soon be filled with more than the sounds of songbirds is Jonah Keane, director of Connecticut River Valley Wildlife Sanctuaries for Mass Audubon. We explore not just his favorites of the upcoming lineup, but the synergy between the festival and the conservation space, and the ways the event is continuously dedicated to being environmentally friendly.

We also hear from someone whose emotional outlet became a beacon for many. Diane DiMassa, author of comic “Hothead Paisan: Homicidal Lesbian Terrorist,” is seeing a new anthology of her work released. We chat with her about the origins of the comic and the ways it continues to resonate with the queer community and beyond before you can meet her in person at MASS MoCA’s R&D Bookstore on August 21

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, brings us along to ask the English language why it has named things incorrectly as we take a look at some common misnomers.

