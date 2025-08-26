CitySpace's Pay It Forward grant, Power of History

With arts funding being cut everywhere, the places that are opening their hearts and wallets to support our creative communities are greatly important. CitySpace in Easthampton has just announced its Pay It Forward grant recipients, and today we talk with their arts programming and venue manager, Zoë Fieldman, about the creative work coming to the Blue Room stage over the next few months as the landscape for contemporary arts patronage is changing.

We also talk with the first of those recipients, UMass student Chestina Thrower, about their quartet that will accompany them and what this residency means to the growth of their work and catalog.