© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

CitySpace's Pay It Forward grant, Power of History

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:41 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
1 of 1  — poh grove.png
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

With arts funding being cut everywhere, the places that are opening their hearts and wallets to support our creative communities are greatly important. CitySpace in Easthampton has just announced its Pay It Forward grant recipients, and today we talk with their arts programming and venue manager, Zoë Fieldman, about the creative work coming to the Blue Room stage over the next few months as the landscape for contemporary arts patronage is changing.

We also talk with the first of those recipients, UMass student Chestina Thrower, about their quartet that will accompany them and what this residency means to the growth of their work and catalog.

Also, it’s time for another Power of History segment with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene, and learn about Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman Day and where you can celebrate it, along with how her legal victory became the proverbial straw on slavery’s back in the Bay State.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSEVENTSMUSICHISTORYPower of History
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith