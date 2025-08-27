© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Transportation in the 413, Coyote Hill Farm

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 27, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Coyote Hill Farm in Bernardston, MA.
The Fabulous 413 visits Coyote Hill Farm in Bernardston, MA.
The Fabulous 413 visits Coyote Hill Farm in Bernardston, MA.
The Fabulous 413 visits Coyote Hill Farm in Bernardston, MA.
We’re trying our best to get around, and a recent survey of folx in the area shows that they’re having problems with that too. The People and Transportation Project report reveals how folx in the 4 counties of western Mass. are and aren’t getting around, the obstacles in getting from point A to point B and how it impacts daily life. We head next door to talk to Way Finders President Keith Fairey and Rich Parr, research director of the MassINC Polling Group, who collaborated to better understand the reality of getting around in the 413 and how it impacts jobs, schooling, health and more.

And, we see how one couple achieved their agricultural dreams in Bernardston, where two academic researchers left their Boston labs to get their hands in the soil at Coyote Hill Farm. Ervin and Gloria Meluleni give us a grand tour of the land they have cleared to work organically and tell us about the innovations and lessons learned from the land over the past few decades, including accidentally becoming a CSA.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURETRANSPORTATION
