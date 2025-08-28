© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Rep. McGovern's farm tour, Word Nerd, Nerdwatch

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 joined Rep. Jim McGovern on his annual farm tour across western Massachusetts.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Every year, the congressman for the second congressional district in Massachusetts descends upon the 413 for a marathon of meetings with farmers, agricultural advocates, other legislators and members of his staff at various farms across his district.

We tag along with U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern at the second stop of his 15-location, 2-day farm tour up in Ashfield at Foxtrot Farm, and get to see firsthand how they’re transforming a former hayfield into verdant and resilient farmland. Farm manager Abby Ferla tells us more about some of the farm’s practices and procedures, including pick-your-own and CSA options, and how the uncertainty of grant reception is impacting operations.

Then Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, escalates down the hill to talk about contradictory phrases and uses of words that are far more than meets the eye, and that all seem to have something to do with falling or rising.

And, as it’s Wednesday, the day we traditionally nerd out about things, so Nerdwatch returns to explore the sudden uptick of games in the isekai genre and games that will maintain that summer feeling way into the colder months.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
