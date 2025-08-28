Rep. McGovern's farm tour, Word Nerd, Nerdwatch

Every year, the congressman for the second congressional district in Massachusetts descends upon the 413 for a marathon of meetings with farmers, agricultural advocates, other legislators and members of his staff at various farms across his district.

We tag along with U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern at the second stop of his 15-location, 2-day farm tour up in Ashfield at Foxtrot Farm , and get to see firsthand how they’re transforming a former hayfield into verdant and resilient farmland. Farm manager Abby Ferla tells us more about some of the farm’s practices and procedures, including pick-your-own and CSA options, and how the uncertainty of grant reception is impacting operations.

Then Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , escalates down the hill to talk about contradictory phrases and uses of words that are far more than meets the eye, and that all seem to have something to do with falling or rising.

And, as it’s Wednesday, the day we traditionally nerd out about things, so Nerdwatch returns to explore the sudden uptick of games in the isekai genre and games that will maintain that summer feeling way into the colder months.