PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Latino Arts Festival, Book and Plow Farm, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:40 PM EDT
The latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight visits Book and Plow Farm in Amherst.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
This Friday, the third Latino Arts Festival will feature an exhibit on loan from the Museo de Arte de Ponce to delve into a surreal sense of place in Latin America with music, dance and more. We chat with the Springfield Museum’s director of education, Larissa Murray, about the occasion.

We also find ourselves on a hilltop sequestered in a corner of Amherst College’s campus. Book and Plow Farm was founded as a student body effort to connect to the land, and we speak with assistant manager Kaylee Brow about the farm’s history and at an institution with no curriculum directly related to her field.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is kicking “Grey’s Anatomy" to the curb to give us better, less utilized, words to describe the parts of our bodies. They’re all safe, we promise!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
