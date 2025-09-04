Latino Arts Festival, Book and Plow Farm, Word Nerd

This Friday, the third Latino Arts Festival will feature an exhibit on loan from the Museo de Arte de Ponce to delve into a surreal sense of place in Latin America with music, dance and more. We chat with the Springfield Museum’s director of education, Larissa Murray, about the occasion.

We also find ourselves on a hilltop sequestered in a corner of Amherst College’s campus. Book and Plow Farm was founded as a student body effort to connect to the land, and we speak with assistant manager Kaylee Brow about the farm’s history and at an institution with no curriculum directly related to her field.