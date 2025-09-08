Pioneer Valley Picture Show, McGoverning with McGovern

Today, we go onscreen in Deerfield where a new exhibit looks at the way the Asparagus Valley has been captured on film and tv.

The Memorial Hall Museum’s exhibit, “ Pioneer Valley Picture Show ,” is a wide sweeping exploration of the people, places, and screenplays that are connected to the towns and cities of western Mass., from actors to costume designers to writers and directors. We get a tour of the new exhibit from curator Ray Radigan, along with someone featured in the exhibit, Bob Krzykowski, director of "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot," get a glimpse of over 100 years of the area’s film history and hear how you can participate with a scavenger hunt.