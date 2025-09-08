© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Pioneer Valley Picture Show, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits the exhibit, "Pioneer Valley Picture Show," at the Memorial Hall Museum.
Today, we go onscreen in Deerfield where a new exhibit looks at the way the Asparagus Valley has been captured on film and tv.

The Memorial Hall Museum’s exhibit, “Pioneer Valley Picture Show,” is a wide sweeping exploration of the people, places, and screenplays that are connected to the towns and cities of western Mass., from actors to costume designers to writers and directors. We get a tour of the new exhibit from curator Ray Radigan, along with someone featured in the exhibit, Bob Krzykowski, director of "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot," get a glimpse of over 100 years of the area’s film history and hear how you can participate with a scavenger hunt.

And Congressman Jim McGovern is back in Chocolate City, where the National Guard are still patrolling, sort of, to talk about the collective movement of Epstein survivors, the legal victories of Harvard University, U.S. military operations that have reached Venezuela with eyes on New Orleans and Chicago and not to mention the perpetual question of the possibility of building a bipartisan future for our quite divided nation.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
