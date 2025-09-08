Pioneer Valley Picture Show, McGoverning with McGovern
Today, we go onscreen in Deerfield where a new exhibit looks at the way the Asparagus Valley has been captured on film and tv.
The Memorial Hall Museum’s exhibit, “Pioneer Valley Picture Show,” is a wide sweeping exploration of the people, places, and screenplays that are connected to the towns and cities of western Mass., from actors to costume designers to writers and directors. We get a tour of the new exhibit from curator Ray Radigan, along with someone featured in the exhibit, Bob Krzykowski, director of "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot," get a glimpse of over 100 years of the area’s film history and hear how you can participate with a scavenger hunt.
And Congressman Jim McGovern is back in Chocolate City, where the National Guard are still patrolling, sort of, to talk about the collective movement of Epstein survivors, the legal victories of Harvard University, U.S. military operations that have reached Venezuela with eyes on New Orleans and Chicago and not to mention the perpetual question of the possibility of building a bipartisan future for our quite divided nation.