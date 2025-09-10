Northampton mayoral race part 1, comedian Daniel Shar
We’re deep diving into the politics portion of our ethos, because Northampton is in the midst of a highly contested mayoral primary election. So for the rest of the week, we will chat with each of the four candidates in that race.
Today, we begin those conversations with Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra who is running for reelection. We’re joined by NEPM reporter Adam Frenier to explore her time as mayor so far as well as some hotbed issues in the race, including housing and property tax costs, the Picture Main Street project, funding for education and more.
Then, we sidle over to the next Hampton on the list for a one-man stage show that examines the less titillating positions in the adult entertainment industry. "Near Sex for Work" presents writer, comedian and actor Daniel Shar’s very clothed, very sex-free contributions to the risqué film industry. We talk to him about what that exactly entails, and how he came to be sought after in the industry for those roles and other secrets he will spill on the CitySpace stage in Easthampton on Sep. 10.