Northampton mayoral race part 1, comedian Daniel Shar

We’re deep diving into the politics portion of our ethos, because Northampton is in the midst of a highly contested mayoral primary election. So for the rest of the week, we will chat with each of the four candidates in that race.

Today, we begin those conversations with Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra who is running for reelection. We’re joined by NEPM reporter Adam Frenier to explore her time as mayor so far as well as some hotbed issues in the race, including housing and property tax costs, the Picture Main Street project, funding for education and more.