PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Northampton mayoral race part 1, comedian Daniel Shar

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra as she runs for reelection.
The Fabulous 413 talks to Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra as she runs for reelection.
We’re deep diving into the politics portion of our ethos, because Northampton is in the midst of a highly contested mayoral primary election. So for the rest of the week, we will chat with each of the four candidates in that race.

Today, we begin those conversations with Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra who is running for reelection. We’re joined by NEPM reporter Adam Frenier to explore her time as mayor so far as well as some hotbed issues in the race, including housing and property tax costs, the Picture Main Street project, funding for education and more.

Then, we sidle over to the next Hampton on the list for a one-man stage show that examines the less titillating positions in the adult entertainment industry. "Near Sex for Work" presents writer, comedian and actor Daniel Shar’s very clothed, very sex-free contributions to the risqué film industry. We talk to him about what that exactly entails, and how he came to be sought after in the industry for those roles and other secrets he will spill on the CitySpace stage in Easthampton on Sep. 10.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE GOVERNMENT & POLITICS ELECTIONS MAYORS EVENTS THEATER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
