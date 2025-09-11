© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Northampton mayoral race part 2, 'The Onion' opera, 'Psycho Beach Party' film

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 11, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
David Dombroski is a mayoral candidate for the 2026 Northampton election.
1 of 2  — headshot.png
David Dombroski is a mayoral candidate for the 2026 Northampton election.
Courtesy
The Fabulous 413 and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams interviews Northampton mayoral candidate David Dombrowski.
2 of 2  — grove.png
The Fabulous 413 and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams interviews Northampton mayoral candidate David Dombrowski.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Our chats with the candidates for the 2026 Northampton mayoral race continue with retired police officer David Dombrowski. He tells us what issues he wants to address within the city, including concerns over Picture Main Street, revitalizing the local economy, examining the housing and financial woes of the city and more.

We also head to Amherst College to find out more about a new work that explores the boundaries and ties between humanity, memory and technology. We speak with the creative team and cast behind opera “The Onion” to see how family secrets collide with memory-enhancing AI.

Plus, The Triplex Cinema is celebrating the 25th anniversary of a cult classic, “Psycho Beach Party,” as it has just been added to the Criterion Collection. We meet two stars of the campy mix of 50's tropes with 80’s slasher sensibilities, local actress Lauren Ambrose and screenwriter and actor Charles Busch before their screening and talkback.

Addendum: we mistakenly refer to Charles Busch as “Chris Busch” in the intro of this episode.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONSMAYORSFILM & MOVIESTHEATERMUSICEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith