Northampton mayoral race part 2, 'The Onion' opera, 'Psycho Beach Party' film

Our chats with the candidates for the 2026 Northampton mayoral race continue with retired police officer David Dombrowski . He tells us what issues he wants to address within the city, including concerns over Picture Main Street , revitalizing the local economy, examining the housing and financial woes of the city and more.

We also head to Amherst College to find out more about a new work that explores the boundaries and ties between humanity, memory and technology. We speak with the creative team and cast behind opera “ The Onion ” to see how family secrets collide with memory-enhancing AI.

Plus, The Triplex Cinema is celebrating the 25th anniversary of a cult classic, “Psycho Beach Party,” as it has just been added to the Criterion Collection . We meet two stars of the campy mix of 50's tropes with 80’s slasher sensibilities, local actress Lauren Ambrose and screenwriter and actor Charles Busch before their screening and talkback.

Addendum: we mistakenly refer to Charles Busch as “Chris Busch” in the intro of this episode.

