Northampton mayoral race part 2, 'The Onion' opera, 'Psycho Beach Party' film
Our chats with the candidates for the 2026 Northampton mayoral race continue with retired police officer David Dombrowski. He tells us what issues he wants to address within the city, including concerns over Picture Main Street, revitalizing the local economy, examining the housing and financial woes of the city and more.
We also head to Amherst College to find out more about a new work that explores the boundaries and ties between humanity, memory and technology. We speak with the creative team and cast behind opera “The Onion” to see how family secrets collide with memory-enhancing AI.
Plus, The Triplex Cinema is celebrating the 25th anniversary of a cult classic, “Psycho Beach Party,” as it has just been added to the Criterion Collection. We meet two stars of the campy mix of 50's tropes with 80’s slasher sensibilities, local actress Lauren Ambrose and screenwriter and actor Charles Busch before their screening and talkback.
Addendum: we mistakenly refer to Charles Busch as “Chris Busch” in the intro of this episode.