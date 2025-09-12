Northampton mayoral race part 3, author Jeanne Birdsall, McGoverning with McGovern

Today we sit in the backyard of a third person running for mayor in Northampton as we continue speaking with all four candidates on the preliminary ballot on September 16. Dan Breindel has worn many hats in his career, but it’s the unanswered questions posed by him and his neighbors that led him to this current path. We hear about the choice to seek the mayoral seat instead of one on the city council, and the disconnect he sees between the needs of the people and the progress of the city.

We also meet new homes, friends and family in a new novel from beloved local author Jeanne Birdsall. “ The Library of Unruly Treasures ” is a bit of a departure from her well known “ Penderwick ” series, so we chat with her about this story’s origins and how you can celebrate the book release with her and a certain someone who hosts The Fabulous 413 at Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity on Sep. 14.