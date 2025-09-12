© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Northampton mayoral race part 3, author Jeanne Birdsall, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dan Breindel is running for mayor in Northampton, Massachusetts.
1 of 1  — grove.png
Dan Breindel is running for mayor in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Courtesy

Today we sit in the backyard of a third person running for mayor in Northampton as we continue speaking with all four candidates on the preliminary ballot on September 16. Dan Breindel has worn many hats in his career, but it’s the unanswered questions posed by him and his neighbors that led him to this current path. We hear about the choice to seek the mayoral seat instead of one on the city council, and the disconnect he sees between the needs of the people and the progress of the city.

We also meet new homes, friends and family in a new novel from beloved local author Jeanne Birdsall.The Library of Unruly Treasures” is a bit of a departure from her well known “Penderwick” series, so we chat with her about this story’s origins and how you can celebrate the book release with her and a certain someone who hosts The Fabulous 413 at Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity on Sep. 14.

And Congressman Jim McGovern’s week has been quite busy dealing with the sudden fallout around right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk’s death, new rhetoric calling democrats “terrorists,” the situation regarding drones over Poland, Israel assassinating Hamas leaders in Qatar and more.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMAYORSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovernBOOKSNATIONAL & WORLD NEWSELECTIONS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith