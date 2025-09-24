WIT Literary Fest, Mister G's new book, Northampton Jazz Fest

Today there's books, ideas and great music to accompany both.

In Lenox, 16 authors will gather for live conversations on a wide range of topics in order to encourage more healthy discourse. WIT : The Writers, Ideas and Thinkers Literary Festival kicks off this Thursday, and we speak with The Author Guild’s director of programming, Bernard Schwartz, about the folx that will speak truth to possibility in the Berkshires.

We also hang out with one of our favorite children’s authors and musicians. Mister G is celebrating both a new book and song with a release concert at the Eric Carle Museum . We ask the Latin Grammy recipient about the inspiration for “Baby Ballena,” and more parties your littles can enjoy a little later in the season.