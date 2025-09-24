WIT Literary Fest, Mister G's new book, Northampton Jazz Fest
Today there's books, ideas and great music to accompany both.
In Lenox, 16 authors will gather for live conversations on a wide range of topics in order to encourage more healthy discourse. WIT: The Writers, Ideas and Thinkers Literary Festival kicks off this Thursday, and we speak with The Author Guild’s director of programming, Bernard Schwartz, about the folx that will speak truth to possibility in the Berkshires.
We also hang out with one of our favorite children’s authors and musicians. Mister G is celebrating both a new book and song with a release concert at the Eric Carle Museum. We ask the Latin Grammy recipient about the inspiration for “Baby Ballena,” and more parties your littles can enjoy a little later in the season.
And in downtown Northampton, an institution returns to bring music to permeate all manners of venues. The Northampton Jazz Festival is in full swing this weekend, and we talk with President Ruth Griggs about the sounds featured in this year’s line up.