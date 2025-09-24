© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

WIT Literary Fest, Mister G's new book, Northampton Jazz Fest

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
We talk with author and musician Mister G about his new book, "Baby Ballena."
1 of 2  — PXL_20250923_180633729.jpg
We talk with author and musician Mister G about his new book, "Baby Ballena."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Author's Guild 2025 WIT: Writers, Ideas and Thinkers Literary Festival kicks off Sep. 25.
2 of 2  — WIT.png
The Author's Guild 2025 WIT: Writers, Ideas and Thinkers Literary Festival kicks off Sep. 25.
Courtesy / The Author's Guild

Today there's books, ideas and great music to accompany both.

In Lenox, 16 authors will gather for live conversations on a wide range of topics in order to encourage more healthy discourse. WIT: The Writers, Ideas and Thinkers Literary Festival kicks off this Thursday, and we speak with The Author Guild’s director of programming, Bernard Schwartz, about the folx that will speak truth to possibility in the Berkshires.

We also hang out with one of our favorite children’s authors and musicians. Mister G is celebrating both a new book and song with a release concert at the Eric Carle Museum. We ask the Latin Grammy recipient about the inspiration for “Baby Ballena,” and more parties your littles can enjoy a little later in the season.

And in downtown Northampton, an institution returns to bring music to permeate all manners of venues. The Northampton Jazz Festival is in full swing this weekend, and we talk with President Ruth Griggs about the sounds featured in this year’s line up.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSMUSICFESTIVALSLITERATUREEVENTSJAZZ & WORLD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith