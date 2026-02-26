© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Blues legend Corey Harris, winemaker Filipa Pato, Word Nerd on slang dictionary

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:34 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 hosts Blues legend Corey Harris for a live acoustic session.
1 of 3  — IMG_9468.JPG
The Fabulous 413 hosts Blues legend Corey Harris for a live acoustic session.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 try wines with winemaker Filipa Pato at Provisions in Northampton.
2 of 3  — PXL_20260225_164714046.jpg
The Fabulous 413 try wines with winemaker Filipa Pato at Provisions in Northampton.
NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Older practices are making their ways into new routines and creations.

In music that means bringing the roots of Black sound into the times of now, which Corey Harris has been doing for decades. The MacArthur Grant recipient has been writing and performing the sounds of of the Afro-diaspora from blues to reggae and beyond since 1990. With 19 albums under his belt, he is bringing all he’s learned to a residency at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts and a show at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity on Feb. 27, and we bring the pioneer to the studio to hear those sounds in their purest form.

We also learn how the grapes of old are delighting the palates and practices of the new. Winemaker Filipa Pato and chef William Wouters are the husband-wife team behind the Patowouters label have been applying knowledge from 25 years in wine to establish practices in Pato's native Portugal and beyond. We learn about her methods, the importance of native grapes before you can meet them tonight in Great Barrington and tomorrow, Feb. 26, at Provisions.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster helps us explore a new facet of Merriam-Webster’s website that might help you stay a little more with the times as we take a dive into their new slang dictionary.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsWINE & SPIRITSEDUCATIONWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERTina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith