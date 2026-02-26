Blues legend Corey Harris, winemaker Filipa Pato, Word Nerd on slang dictionary

Older practices are making their ways into new routines and creations.

In music that means bringing the roots of Black sound into the times of now, which Corey Harris has been doing for decades. The MacArthur Grant recipient has been writing and performing the sounds of of the Afro-diaspora from blues to reggae and beyond since 1990. With 19 albums under his belt, he is bringing all he’s learned to a residency at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts and a show at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity on Feb. 27, and we bring the pioneer to the studio to hear those sounds in their purest form.

We also learn how the grapes of old are delighting the palates and practices of the new. Winemaker Filipa Pato and chef William Wouters are the husband-wife team behind the Patowouters label have been applying knowledge from 25 years in wine to establish practices in Pato's native Portugal and beyond. We learn about her methods, the importance of native grapes before you can meet them tonight in Great Barrington and tomorrow, Feb. 26, at Provisions .