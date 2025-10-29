North Adams mayoral candidate Scott Berglund, Pittsfield Cemetery, The Autumn Defense

Today we meet a challenger for the seat of mayor in North Adams.

Scott Berglund is a new arrival to the city, but is already full of ideas about its progress. We sit with the candidate to learn about this first foray into politics as a recent resident, his views on housing, senior benefits and more. He also shares some criticisms of the current administration’s projects and how it communicates with the public.

There’s a story hiding in and around each grave of the 175-year-old Pittsfield Cemetery . The Berkshire Historical Society gives tours around the more notable denizens of the resting place. We wander the grounds with director Lesley Herzberg to meet some of the important figures, learn cool quirks about the location and discover the difficulties involved with preserving this particular part of Berkshire's legacy.