Stillman Quality Meats, 'The Horse of Jenin'

Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 5, 2025
The Fabulous 413 speaks to actor Alaa Shehada ahead of his one-man show, "The Horse of Jenin," visiting the UMass Fine Arts center on Nov. 6, 2025.
The Fabulous 413 speaks to actor Alaa Shehada ahead of his one-man show, "The Horse of Jenin," visiting the UMass Fine Arts center on Nov. 6, 2025.
The Fabulous 413 visits Stillman Quality Meats.
The Fabulous 413 visits Stillman Quality Meats.
We’re extending our reach, and for the first time in our nearly 3 years of this show, we venture outside of the 4 counties of western Massachusetts to a facility that is closely tied to the work that many farmers in the 413 do, raising meat animals.

We head to the other side of the Quabbin to Hardwick, just over the Hampshire County border into Worcester County where Jennifer Core of CISA joins us to chat with Kate Stillman of Stillman Quality Meats about their brand new processing facility, one of the few of its kind in the area. We learn about the farm’s origins and the shortfalls it found along the way, the process of constructing a new building to USDA regulations, and how you can help them finish it.

Then, the Palestinian comic, actor and more, Alaa Shehada, brings his story of hope, resilience, and the course of everyday life in his one-man-show, “The Horse of Jenin,” to the UMass Fine Arts Center on Nov. 6 for the show's only U.S. appearance this year. We ask about the origins of his theater troupe found inside a refugee camp, his journey in comedy work and how humor helps convey the truth in one's story.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
