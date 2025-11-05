Stillman Quality Meats, 'The Horse of Jenin'

We’re extending our reach, and for the first time in our nearly 3 years of this show, we venture outside of the 4 counties of western Massachusetts to a facility that is closely tied to the work that many farmers in the 413 do, raising meat animals.

We head to the other side of the Quabbin to Hardwick, just over the Hampshire County border into Worcester County where Jennifer Core of CISA joins us to chat with Kate Stillman of Stillman Quality Meats about their brand new processing facility, one of the few of its kind in the area. We learn about the farm’s origins and the shortfalls it found along the way, the process of constructing a new building to USDA regulations, and how you can help them finish it.