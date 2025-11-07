© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

History of hats, costume designer Mona May, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 speaks to milliner Anika Lopes of Ancestral Bridges about the historical exhibit, "Hats."
1 of 2  — PXL_20251104_171543438.jpg
The Fabulous 413 speaks to milliner Anika Lopes of Ancestral Bridges about the historical exhibit, "Hats."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
2 of 2
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com

As we express ourselves and embrace local history, we find that at the center of that venn diagram in Amherst are hats.

So we head to the town to see how its millinery legacy is being honored and explored across 9 locations in an exhibit titled “Hats.”

Hatmaker Anika Lopes of Ancestral Bridges shows us through the displays in businesses, museums and more about the millinery industry of Amherst, how it is tied to the Black community, the educational legacy, and the representation of cultural heritage.

And, we connect this conversation to the film industry as we chat with costume designer Mona May, who, in conjunction with the exhibit, is coming to speak at Amherst Cinema for the 30th anniversary showing of “Clueless” on Monday. We talk to her about the hats and her work in costuming in the film and beyond.

Plus, after a nationally momentous election on Tuesday, Congressman Jim McGovern shares his thoughts on the results, the effects of the ongoing government shutdown and whether there’s an end in sight, and his preparations for the upcoming March for the Food Bank.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYFASHIONFILM & MOVIESMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith