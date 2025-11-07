History of hats, costume designer Mona May, Rep. Jim McGovern

As we express ourselves and embrace local history, we find that at the center of that venn diagram in Amherst are hats.

So we head to the town to see how its millinery legacy is being honored and explored across 9 locations in an exhibit titled “ Hats .”

Hatmaker Anika Lopes of Ancestral Bridges shows us through the displays in businesses, museums and more about the millinery industry of Amherst, how it is tied to the Black community, the educational legacy, and the representation of cultural heritage.

And, we connect this conversation to the film industry as we chat with costume designer Mona May , who, in conjunction with the exhibit, is coming to speak at Amherst Cinema for the 30th anniversary showing of “Clueless” on Monday. We talk to her about the hats and her work in costuming in the film and beyond.