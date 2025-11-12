'What I Want You to Know' film, Wellspring Harvest

It’s Veterans Day, a holiday started after the end of World War I, and the current evolution of Armistice Day has grown to encompass and honor those who’ve served in all of the conflicts since. But the evolution of how wars were waged in the century to follow has left a mark on how we approach military theaters and those that enter them to fight.

We chat with filmmakers Catie Foertsch and Captain Tommy Furlong about their documentary, “ What I Want You to Know ,” which features interviews with combat veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts that have plagued this millenia. They tell us their expectations, experiences, and outcomes of making this film before the showings in Great Barrington and Northampton this coming Saturday.