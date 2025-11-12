© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
'What I Want You to Know' film, Wellspring Harvest

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 12, 2025 at 12:22 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 speak to the filmmakers of documentary "What I Want you to Know," Catie Foertsch and Captain Tommy Furlong.
It’s Veterans Day, a holiday started after the end of World War I, and the current evolution of Armistice Day has grown to encompass and honor those who’ve served in all of the conflicts since. But the evolution of how wars were waged in the century to follow has left a mark on how we approach military theaters and those that enter them to fight.

We chat with filmmakers Catie Foertsch and Captain Tommy Furlong about their documentary, “What I Want You to Know,” which features interviews with combat veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts that have plagued this millenia. They tell us their expectations, experiences, and outcomes of making this film before the showings in Great Barrington and Northampton this coming Saturday.

We also head to a tiny corner of western Mass. that sort of isn’t Springfield to see how a neighborhood CDC is helping more produce to be produced. Wellspring Cooperative took a quarter acre of ungrowable land and built a greenhouse on top of it to grow herbs and lettuces for the four counties. We speak with Fred Rose and Clive about what happens at Wellspring Harvest.

