Fun and games at Toy Box, jazz legend Arturo Sandoval, Word Nerd

Just because we’re old doesn’t mean we don’t wanna have fun.

The Toy Box in Amherst wants to encourage you to follow that train of thought. On Nov.13, the store will host its third “So You Think You’re Too Old For a Toy Store” event for those 21 and over who may have lost touch with their more playful sides. We head to the amusement stomping grounds to play with toys and hear what’s changed for year three of getting older folx to be playful in the space with owner Liz Rosenberg.

And, at the Hope Center for the Arts this Friday, a pillar of Latin Jazz and beyond will play in Springfield. Arturo Sandoval has thrilled audiences around the world with a sound that is both technically dazzling and deeply expressive, earning multiple Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He joins us to talk about his beginnings in Cuba, learning under Dizzy Gillespie , and key lessons for us all about creating and enjoying music, including at his upcoming show .