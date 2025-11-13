© 2025 New England Public Media

Fun and games at Toy Box, jazz legend Arturo Sandoval, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:11 AM EST
1 of 3  — 251112-Arturo-Sandoval-600-x-370.jpg
Trumpet virtuoso Arturo Sandoval is playing at the HOPE Center for the Arts in Springfield on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
The Fabulous 413 gets playful at the Toy Box in Amherst, MA.
2 of 3  — PXL_20251111_150255472.jpg
The Fabulous 413 gets playful at the Toy Box in Amherst, MA.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Just because we’re old doesn’t mean we don’t wanna have fun.

The Toy Box in Amherst wants to encourage you to follow that train of thought. On Nov.13, the store will host its third “So You Think You’re Too Old For a Toy Store” event for those 21 and over who may have lost touch with their more playful sides. We head to the amusement stomping grounds to play with toys and hear what’s changed for year three of getting older folx to be playful in the space with owner Liz Rosenberg.

And, at the Hope Center for the Arts this Friday, a pillar of Latin Jazz and beyond will play in Springfield. Arturo Sandoval has thrilled audiences around the world with a sound that is both technically dazzling and deeply expressive, earning multiple Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He joins us to talk about his beginnings in Cuba, learning under Dizzy Gillespie, and key lessons for us all about creating and enjoying music, including at his upcoming show. 

Plus. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, helps us understand the difference between the lines we use grammatically as we pit hyphens, n-dashes and m-dashes against each other in a SYNTAX THUNDERDOME as we also examine how AI is confusing and conflating the three.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
