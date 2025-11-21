© 2025 New England Public Media

Author Chuck Collins, Northampton Book Fair, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST
As NEPM’s Hunger Awareness week continues, our weekly conversation with Rep. Jim McGovern dials in on food insecurity.

McGovern is a strong anti-hunger advocate in Congress, and today we hear how fighting hunger used to be a bipartisan issue and how that has changed. We separate fact from fiction when it comes to some of the narratives surrounding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and preview his involvement in the 16th annual March for The Food Bank.

While times may be tough and getting tougher for those who experience food insecurity in this country, the U.S. is a great place to be ultra-wealthy. Chuck Collins, former heir to the Oscar Mayer fortune, has a new book called “Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet.” We talk to him about how the ultra-rich impact everyday life more than you know before his event at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley tonight.

And, speaking of bookshops, dozens of them will descend on Northampton this weekend at the Northampton Antiquarian Book, Ephemera, and Book Arts Fair. We talk about rare editions, book bindings and how this book fair is helping a local library with the book fair founder Mark Brumberg.

