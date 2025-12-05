'Rhythm and Rails,' Cottage St. Open Studios, Rep. Jim McGovern

We’re seeing our landscapes change through art.

In Northampton, a new work looks at the way the railroad has changed the city over the past century through music, historical archives and theater. “ Rhythm and Rails ” will take place at Forbes Library this Saturday and is indicative of the multimedia, multi-disciplinary work that Red Skies Music Ensemble puts together. Ensemble Creative Director Trudy Williams and members of the cast help us explore the ties of the railroad over time.

We also head out to Easthampton, where a building full of artists are opening their studios to show the public what art is made behind their doors this Dec. 6, 7 and 13. The Cottage Street Open Studios only happens twice a year, so we join two participating artists, art therapist Arielle Jessop-Humpage and bookbinder Lisa Hersey , for a tour of the 5-floor facility and a sample of what beautiful works you might see this and next weekend.