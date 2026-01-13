Author Margot Douaihy, special effects artist Dennis Berardi
We’re back from vacation, and getting into more movies and books!
We chat with the local author and professor of creative writing at Emerson College, Margot Douaihy, about the brand new book in her “Sister Holiday” series, “Divine Ruin,” featuring a queer almost-nun who grapples with vice and faith as she is thrusted into the throes of fentanyl epidemic at her school. We talk about the series’ beautifully flawed heroine, the power of faith, the mystery genre and much more before you can meet her at Odyssey Bookshop on Jan 13.
Then it’s off to Turners Falls where, at the Shea Theater, we got much insight into one of last year’s most intricate spectacles. Dennis Berardi, founder of the special effects company Mr. X, is the driving force behind the special effects not just of the latest adaptation of “Frankenstein” and a great number of other movies and TV shows, but serves as an important figure of Guillermo del Toro’s creative team. We speak with him about his history in the field, his work with del Toro to rework the Mary Shelley classic, the nuances of refining a movie’s look, and the connections to local filmmaker and producer Bob Krzykowski.