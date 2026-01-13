Author Margot Douaihy, special effects artist Dennis Berardi

We’re back from vacation, and getting into more movies and books!

We chat with the local author and professor of creative writing at Emerson College, Margot Douaihy , about the brand new book in her “Sister Holiday” series, “ Divine Ruin ,” featuring a queer almost-nun who grapples with vice and faith as she is thrusted into the throes of fentanyl epidemic at her school. We talk about the series’ beautifully flawed heroine, the power of faith, the mystery genre and much more before you can meet her at Odyssey Bookshop on Jan 13.