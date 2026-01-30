© 2026 New England Public Media

Global Game Jam, Black Birch Vineyard, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 30, 2026 at 10:47 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits Black Birch Vineyard.
1 of 3  — PXL_20260128_152027326.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Black Birch Vineyard.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Black Birch Vineyard.
2 of 3  — PXL_20260128_150854388.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Black Birch Vineyard.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
3 of 3
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

We encourage you to engage your coding chops with the Global Game Jam that will kick off at Hampshire College Jan. 30. Game developers of all experience levels and ages will gather to create digital games over the course of 48 hours and will be presented on Feb. 1. We speak with organizer Violet Henriques about the appeal of this sort of event and how to get involved.

Then, we head off to Hatfield to one of the few estate wineries in the northeast who are keeping even their grapes local. Black Birch Vineyard leans into wine as a local farm product through maintaining their many vineyards and fields. Owners Michelle Kersbergen and Ian Modesto speak with us about bringing wine to western Mass. and some of the agricultural challenges such a venture presents.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern addresses very dangerous situations in the U.S. of increasing violent confrontations with not just ICE, and not just against elected officials, but on a global stage as well. He highlights the need to balance the results of the upcoming midterm elections.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE AGRICULTURE CISA Local Hero Spotlight McGoverning with McGovern GOVERNMENT & POLITICS VIDEO & TABLETOP GAMES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
