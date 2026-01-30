Global Game Jam, Black Birch Vineyard, Rep. Jim McGovern

We encourage you to engage your coding chops with the Global Game Jam that will kick off at Hampshire College Jan. 30. Game developers of all experience levels and ages will gather to create digital games over the course of 48 hours and will be presented on Feb. 1. We speak with organizer Violet Henriques about the appeal of this sort of event and how to get involved.

Then, we head off to Hatfield to one of the few estate wineries in the northeast who are keeping even their grapes local. Black Birch Vineyard leans into wine as a local farm product through maintaining their many vineyards and fields. Owners Michelle Kersbergen and Ian Modesto speak with us about bringing wine to western Mass. and some of the agricultural challenges such a venture presents.