The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

'A Time, A Place, Our Gaze' exhibit, local wrestling scene

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:47 PM EST
Perry Von Vicious visits The Fabulous 413 before the local wrestling season kicks off.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 tours "A Time, A Place, Our Gaze," an exhibit at 50 Arrow Gallery in Easthampton that examines Black life in New Brunswick.
The Fabulous 413 tours "A Time, A Place, Our Gaze," an exhibit at 50 Arrow Gallery in Easthampton that examines Black life in New Brunswick.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

In Easthampton, we head to Eastworks at 50 Arrow Gallery where a new exhibit shows the not-so-hidden lives of a people often relegated to afterthought. “A Time, A Place, Our Gaze: Re-framing the Subaltern" looks at the Black communities of New Brunswick through photos, glimpsing into daily life in a way that is often overlooked in favor of sensationalism. We speak with Slavery North Initiative Director Charmaine Nelson and gallery Director Jason Montgomery about expanding the horizon of what Black life can and does look like, and how that can affect more than just history.

Easthampton also happens to be the former hub for local wrestling, however with the loss and sale of The Pulaski Club, the search began to bring the rings elsewhere. We talk with Perry Von Vicious, The Human Monster Truck and current title belt holder for Pro Wrestling Grind, about the company’s move to the Florence VFW with the start of wrestling season this Friday, and some of the amazing nuances to this very bombastic sport.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
