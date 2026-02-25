'A Time, A Place, Our Gaze' exhibit, local wrestling scene

In Easthampton, we head to Eastworks at 50 Arrow Gallery where a new exhibit shows the not-so-hidden lives of a people often relegated to afterthought. “ A Time, A Place, Our Gaze : Re-framing the Subaltern" looks at the Black communities of New Brunswick through photos, glimpsing into daily life in a way that is often overlooked in favor of sensationalism. We speak with Slavery North Initiative Director Charmaine Nelson and gallery Director Jason Montgomery about expanding the horizon of what Black life can and does look like, and how that can affect more than just history.

Easthampton also happens to be the former hub for local wrestling, however with the loss and sale of The Pulaski Club, the search began to bring the rings elsewhere. We talk with Perry Von Vicious , The Human Monster Truck and current title belt holder for Pro Wrestling Grind, about the company’s move to the Florence VFW with the start of wrestling season this Friday, and some of the amazing nuances to this very bombastic sport.