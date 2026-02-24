Berkshire Athanaeum, Evelyn Harris tribute show, Mr. Universe

We visit the Berkshire Athenaeum , Pittsfield’s public library, and learn about how they are offering more than books with the inclusion of an on-site social worker. We meet Alex Reczkowski, library director; Caroline Villarreal, adult services and programming librarian; and the social worker Gabriela Leon herself to hear how they are keeping community care in steady circulation with references to what their patrons need the most.

At The Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield this coming weekend, two legendary groups join forces to pay tribute to a beloved member at the center of their venn diagram. The musical sensations Sweet Honey in The Rock and the Young@Heart Chorus convene to pay tribute to the late Evelyn Harris with a special concert, and we chat with folx about the memories and impact of her presence.

And as our trees eagerly await the time when the warmer weather triggers sap to run, Mr. Universe ponders whether trees can predict eclipses. Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College takes a look at an intellectual spat that looks at both sides of the possibility.