The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Berkshire Athanaeum, Evelyn Harris tribute show, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:27 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
We visit the Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, and learn about how they are offering more than books with the inclusion of an on-site social worker. We meet Alex Reczkowski, library director; Caroline Villarreal, adult services and programming librarian; and the social worker Gabriela Leon herself to hear how they are keeping community care in steady circulation with references to what their patrons need the most.

At The Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield this coming weekend, two legendary groups join forces to pay tribute to a beloved member at the center of their venn diagram. The musical sensations Sweet Honey in The Rock and the Young@Heart Chorus convene to pay tribute to the late Evelyn Harris with a special concert, and we chat with folx about the memories and impact of her presence.

And as our trees eagerly await the time when the warmer weather triggers sap to run, Mr. Universe ponders whether trees can predict eclipses. Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College takes a look at an intellectual spat that looks at both sides of the possibility.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
