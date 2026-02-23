© 2026 New England Public Media

'Ashes to Ashes' event, Solidarity Farm and Garden

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:34 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits Solidarity Farm and Gardens in Great Barrington, Mass..
This Saturday in Springfield at the Hope Center for the Arts, a multimedia presentation and film screening examines some of this country’s violent history and seeks to repair some of its harm through congregation and art. “Ashes to Ashes” is a documentary and memorial art work to honor the more than 4000 recorded people whose lives were taken by lynching paralleling it with the life of artist Winfred Rembert, who survived a lynching himself. We speak with artist Shirley Jackson Whitaker, and with bassist Avery Sharpe who composed a work for the event in memory of his uncle who was a victim of lynching.

And in Great Barrington, folx of all walks are coming together to get their hands in the soil and feed their communities. Solidarity Farm and Garden is one of the many facets of BRIDGE, a public equity and health organization and passion project of self sufficiency finally come to life. We chat with founder and CEO Gwendolyn VanSant and Ben Crockett of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures about the equalizing nature of growing together.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
