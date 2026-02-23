'Ashes to Ashes' event, Solidarity Farm and Garden

This Saturday in Springfield at the Hope Center for the Arts, a multimedia presentation and film screening examines some of this country’s violent history and seeks to repair some of its harm through congregation and art. “ Ashes to Ashes ” is a documentary and memorial art work to honor the more than 4000 recorded people whose lives were taken by lynching paralleling it with the life of artist Winfred Rembert , who survived a lynching himself. We speak with artist Shirley Jackson Whitaker , and with bassist Avery Sharpe who composed a work for the event in memory of his uncle who was a victim of lynching.

And in Great Barrington, folx of all walks are coming together to get their hands in the soil and feed their communities. Solidarity Farm and Garden is one of the many facets of BRIDGE , a public equity and health organization and passion project of self sufficiency finally come to life. We chat with founder and CEO Gwendolyn VanSant and Ben Crockett of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures about the equalizing nature of growing together.