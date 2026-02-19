© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Composer Sunny Jain, Hager's Farm Market, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:58 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 visits Hager's Farm Market for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260217_153009455.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Hager's Farm Market for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

In Amherst, a musical union of cultures and landscapes is found in musician Sunny Jain’s project, “Wild Wild East.” It is an exploration that blends ideas of expansion, cowboy mythos, the immigrant experience, and ritual and is a mesmerizing shift from his work in the brass focused “Red Baraat.” We speak with the percussionist and composer about the pilgrimage into a more progressive sound.

We also head northwest where two family farms have merged into a year-round market feeding its community. Hager's Farm Market has made itself into a one-stop-shop for produce, dairy, ready made meals, maple, ice cream and more. We speak with Sherry and Chip Hager about becoming an indispensable resource for the hilltowns, the impact of SNAP and HIP cuts, and their recovery from a devastating fire.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, our dictionary right here in Springfield, looks to the east for a question we posed about the origins of the word “orient” and its many iterations, which evolves into a look at the opposite direction, in the occident, as well.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREMERRIAM-WEBSTERWord NerdMUSICHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith