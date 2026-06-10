Franklin County Pride, Resilient Community Arts, Carrot Corner Farm

Today we’re embracing our weird.

Festivities are coming to downtown Greenfield for Franklin County Pride this weekend. This ninth iteration is bringing even more folx, music, and organizations together to celebrate the rainbow of identities present. We speak with President Heather Mahony, organizer Fritz, and Tolja about this year’s festivities and the impact that the political climate has on their efforts to make sure the community stays safe and seen.

And, we continue to highlight the good-doing organizations of our area for 413 Gives Day with Resilient Community Arts . Founded in the pandemic, the non-profit seeks to create more arts access and equity to kids, teens and their grownups across Hampshire and Berkshire Counties. We chat with director Maddie McDougall and youth coordinator Libby Keller, both of whom are teachers in their day jobs, about the impact they’ve seen the arts make, and the gaps that the loss in federal funding leaves.