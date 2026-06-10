© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Franklin County Pride, Resilient Community Arts, Carrot Corner Farm

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 10, 2026 at 2:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — 230606-Franklin-County-Pride.jpg
The 9th annual Franklin County Pride parade & festival happens June 13, 2026.
The Fabulous 413 learns about 413 Gives kicking off June 11 to support good-doing non-profits in western Massachusetts.
2 of 2  — grove gives.png
The Fabulous 413 learns about 413 Gives kicking off June 11 to support good-doing non-profits in western Massachusetts.
NEPM

Today we’re embracing our weird.

Festivities are coming to downtown Greenfield for Franklin County Pride this weekend. This ninth iteration is bringing even more folx, music, and organizations together to celebrate the rainbow of identities present. We speak with President Heather Mahony, organizer Fritz, and Tolja about this year’s festivities and the impact that the political climate has on their efforts to make sure the community stays safe and seen.

And, we continue to highlight the good-doing organizations of our area for 413 Gives Day with Resilient Community Arts. Founded in the pandemic, the non-profit seeks to create more arts access and equity to kids, teens and their grownups across Hampshire and Berkshire Counties. We chat with director Maddie McDougall and youth coordinator Libby Keller, both of whom are teachers in their day jobs, about the impact they’ve seen the arts make, and the gaps that the loss in federal funding leaves.

Plus, speaking of pandemic shifts, Carrot Corner Farm came to be when one family moved from their boat on the coast to a vegetable-shaped parcel in North Amherst. We chat with co-owner Eli Maur about his introduction to agriculture and the innovative practices they’ve been implementing.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightLGBTQIA+AGRICULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONYOUTHVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith