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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mal Devisa at Green River Festival, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:48 PM EDT
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Songwriter Deja Carr, otherwise known as Mal Devisa, joins The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up performance at the 2026 Green River Festival.
1 of 2  — deja for grobe.png
Songwriter Deja Carr, otherwise known as Mal Devisa, joins The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up performance at the 2026 Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
2 of 2  — mcgovern.jpeg
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
U.S. House Television / AP

We rewind to last weekend at the Green River Festival where to hear the warm tones of the Amherst-based bassist Deja Carr, otherwise known to the world as Mal Devisa. We get a glimpse into Carr’s creative process and revel in her performance under the Grandstands at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

And U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern gives us his take on what went on with Trump’s alleged temper-tantrum where he refused to sign a bipartisan housing bill and if the Mayor Zohran Mamdani democratic socialist effect that swept through the New York primaries this week will have any implications for democratic primaries closer to home.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernFESTIVALSMUSICLive Music SessionsEVENTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith