Mal Devisa at Green River Festival, McGoverning with McGovern

We rewind to last weekend at the Green River Festival where to hear the warm tones of the Amherst-based bassist Deja Carr, otherwise known to the world as Mal Devisa . We get a glimpse into Carr’s creative process and revel in her performance under the Grandstands at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

And U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern gives us his take on what went on with Trump’s alleged temper-tantrum where he refused to sign a bipartisan housing bill and if the Mayor Zohran Mamdani democratic socialist effect that swept through the New York primaries this week will have any implications for democratic primaries closer to home.