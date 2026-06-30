'A Nation Wrestles with God,' alt-rock icon Natalie Merchant, Mr. Universe

In a brand new collection from Restless Books , it’s made apparent that we as a country have been trying to figure out our relationship with the divine for centuries. “ A Nation Wrestles with God : American Prophets, Philosophers and Firebrands” is a collection of writings from before this was a western recognized nation to present day. We speak with editor Ilan Stavans and contributor Reza Aslan about the ways the ‘Untied’ States have engaged with and without religion.

This past weekend, one of the most lauded guests at Wilco’s every-other-year Solid Sound Festival was a surprise to attendees. Natalie Merchant , lead vocalist and lyricist of band 10,000 Maniacs, was all over the festival, performing pop-up music and comedy and sitting in on sets over all three days. We chatted with her about her history with the project and her musical education work, including her project with the Chicago Symphony, “ Mother Goose & the Cabinet of Wonder .”