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The Fabulous 413

'A Nation Wrestles with God,' alt-rock icon Natalie Merchant, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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"A Nation Wrestles with God" is a new book from local publishing company Restless Books.
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"A Nation Wrestles with God" is a new book from local publishing company Restless Books.
Courtesy of Restless Books

In a brand new collection from Restless Books, it’s made apparent that we as a country have been trying to figure out our relationship with the divine for centuries.A Nation Wrestles with God: American Prophets, Philosophers and Firebrands” is a collection of writings from before this was a western recognized nation to present day. We speak with editor Ilan Stavans and contributor Reza Aslan about the ways the ‘Untied’ States have engaged with and without religion.

This past weekend, one of the most lauded guests at Wilco’s every-other-year Solid Sound Festival was a surprise to attendees. Natalie Merchant, lead vocalist and lyricist of band 10,000 Maniacs, was all over the festival, performing pop-up music and comedy and sitting in on sets over all three days. We chatted with her about her history with the project and her musical education work, including her project with the Chicago Symphony,Mother Goose & the Cabinet of Wonder.”

And Mr. Universe,Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, is fresh off a trip to the southwest and returns to relate how our approach to the Grand Canyon gives a lot of insight to the ways people lay claim to the Moon.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSRELIGIONMr. UniverseSCIENCEMUSICHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith