Many Forks Farm, 'North Adams Panopticon' book, Mr. Universe

Many Forks Farm in the northern Berkshires changed hands a few years ago, but that’s provided them with the opportunity to get more involved in the local community and other surrounding organizations. We head to Clarksburg where there are no trains, but farmer Molly Comstock tells us of her journey through photography to get to agriculture and the innovative way the land is being preserved for farmers to come.

Just next door is a young city that's spawned legends in its own right, not the least of which is the Coca Cola Monster. Cryptids aside, the book “ North Adams Panopticon ” refocuses the infamous ledge and leads the reader through many incidents and occurrences that have happened on its precipice. We speak with author John Seven about his interest in the local urban legends and more.