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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Many Forks Farm, 'North Adams Panopticon' book, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 6, 2026 at 6:20 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 takes a tour of Many Forks Farm.
1 of 3  — Many Forks Farm 6-26-26.jpg
The Fabulous 413 takes a tour of Many Forks Farm.
Tony Dune / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Many Forks Farm.
2 of 3  — PXL_20260626_153200069.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Many Forks Farm.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 interviews author John Seven about his book, "North Adams Panopticon."
3 of 3  — John Seven 6-25-26.jpg
The Fabulous 413 interviews author John Seven about his book, "North Adams Panopticon."
Tony Dunne / NEPM

Many Forks Farm in the northern Berkshires changed hands a few years ago, but that’s provided them with the opportunity to get more involved in the local community and other surrounding organizations. We head to Clarksburg where there are no trains, but farmer Molly Comstock tells us of her journey through photography to get to agriculture and the innovative way the land is being preserved for farmers to come.

Just next door is a young city that's spawned legends in its own right, not the least of which is the Coca Cola Monster. Cryptids aside, the bookNorth Adams Panopticon” refocuses the infamous ledge and leads the reader through many incidents and occurrences that have happened on its precipice. We speak with author John Seven about his interest in the local urban legends and more.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, shows us the many places where the building blocks of life have been found terrestrially and celestially, and how looking further into those origins might be more difficult with changes to grant review in the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREBOOKSMr. UniverseSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith