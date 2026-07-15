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The Fabulous 413

Double Edge Theatre's summer spectacle, 'A History of the Cherokee Nation', Triplex's new film series

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:25 PM EDT
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Kaliis Smith is at the Triplex Cinema with the managing director, Ben Elliott.
1 of 1  — Triplex 4-18-24 Ben Elliot_2.jpg
Kaliis Smith is at the Triplex Cinema with the managing director, Ben Elliott.
NEPM

Today features three very focused looks at history.

In Ashfield, the immersive experimental collective Double Edge Theatre is bringing their summer spectacle to life. “Cada Luna Azul” is an expansive exploration through memory, connecting community to consequence and collective action to a changing landscape. We head to the hilltowns to bear witness and hear the cast and crew’s perspective on this production.

A tome outlining the history of one of this nation’s original peoples has finally been released. “A History of the Cherokee Nation” by Rachel Eaton was rejected by academics and publishers alike for decades due to its frank and well-researched contents. We chat with the author’s great niece, Mount Holyoke College professor Patricia Dawson, about her family’s perseverance to get the work in print and more.

Plus, movie theaters have been a refuge in the hotter months, providing both a cool gathering spot and entertainment. And with selections from one of our Berkshires-based, recently Oscar-nominated neighbors, Josh Safdie, The Triplex Cinema brings forward a series of summer movies to help us really feel the season on screen. We talk with the theater’s director, Ben Elliot, about the 8 movies they’re showing as part of “FREE AIR CONDITIONING.”

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERHISTORYEVENTSBOOKSCOMMUNITY ACTIONWEATHERFILM & MOVIES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith