Double Edge Theatre's summer spectacle, 'A History of the Cherokee Nation', Triplex's new film series

Today features three very focused looks at history.

In Ashfield, the immersive experimental collective Double Edge Theatre is bringing their summer spectacle to life. “Cada Luna Azul” is an expansive exploration through memory, connecting community to consequence and collective action to a changing landscape. We head to the hilltowns to bear witness and hear the cast and crew’s perspective on this production.

A tome outlining the history of one of this nation’s original peoples has finally been released. “ A History of the Cherokee Nation ” by Rachel Eaton was rejected by academics and publishers alike for decades due to its frank and well-researched contents. We chat with the author’s great niece, Mount Holyoke College professor Patricia Dawson, about her family’s perseverance to get the work in print and more.