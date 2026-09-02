Franklin County Technical School, 'Twin Peaks' star Dana Ashbrook

Franklin County Technical School is just starting its school year, welcoming young individuals to its many courses of study. But what pathways might the class of 2030 pursue? We learn more about the school’s 50-year legacy from the many teachers and administrators making this training possible. We then find out how the 19 towns and cities in Franklin County could impact its future with a vote this October.

“Twin Peaks” began with an intense cult following in the 90s that has only grown in the intervening decades, especially with creators David Lynch and Mark Frost reuniting to complete the ellipsis left after it’s second season. The Hope Center for the Arts is hosting a celebratory Q&A with some of the production and cast members from the series on Sep. 19, and we chat with an iconic actor from that series who will be headed to Springfield to participate, Dana Ashbrook .