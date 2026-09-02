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The Fabulous 413

Franklin County Technical School, 'Twin Peaks' star Dana Ashbrook

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 2, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
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HOPE Center for the Arts is hosting a "Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars" event.
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HOPE Center for the Arts is hosting a "Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars" event.
Courtesy / HOPE Center for the Arts

Franklin County Technical School is just starting its school year, welcoming young individuals to its many courses of study. But what pathways might the class of 2030 pursue? We learn more about the school’s 50-year legacy from the many teachers and administrators making this training possible. We then find out how the 19 towns and cities in Franklin County could impact its future with a vote this October.

“Twin Peaks” began with an intense cult following in the 90s that has only grown in the intervening decades, especially with creators David Lynch and Mark Frost reuniting to complete the ellipsis left after it’s second season. The Hope Center for the Arts is hosting a celebratory Q&A with some of the production and cast members from the series on Sep. 19, and we chat with an iconic actor from that series who will be headed to Springfield to participate, Dana Ashbrook.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith