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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Amherst Mushroom Co., Triplex Cinema fundraiser, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 18, 2026 at 10:46 AM EDT
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Table reading of "His Girl Friday" fundraiser starring Jack Davenport and Michelle Gomez will benefit The Triplex Cinema.
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Table reading of "His Girl Friday" fundraiser starring Jack Davenport and Michelle Gomez will benefit The Triplex Cinema.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits the Amherst Mushroom Company.
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The Fabulous 413 visits the Amherst Mushroom Company.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

The Amherst Mushroom Company is a newer farm in its namesake town, bringing tasty fungi to markets all over the asparagus valley. But it’s only part of a much bigger conservation that their land is seeking to pursue. We head to their brand new facility to speak with farmers Sabina Shelby and Sean Lopez to get the full scope of their mycological journey.

In Great Barrington, two great actors are putting some of the screen’s best dialog on a regular stage for a good cause. The Triplex Cinema will be the beneficiary of a fundraiser featuring a stage reading of an adapted “His Girl Friday” starring Jack Davenport and Michelle Gomez. We hear from the well-established actors in their own rights about their connections with the original film and more.

And Congressman Jim McGovern is about to be in recess (again) but still gives us his position on the recent increase of interest rates, a myriad of AI worries including in public schools right here in western Mass., L3Harris’ recent million (billion?) dollar defense contract, and a whole onslaught of listener questions.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFILM & MOVIESCOMMUNITY ACTIONCISA Local Hero SpotlightMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith