Amherst Mushroom Co., Triplex Cinema fundraiser, Rep. McGovern

The Amherst Mushroom Company is a newer farm in its namesake town, bringing tasty fungi to markets all over the asparagus valley. But it’s only part of a much bigger conservation that their land is seeking to pursue. We head to their brand new facility to speak with farmers Sabina Shelby and Sean Lopez to get the full scope of their mycological journey.

In Great Barrington, two great actors are putting some of the screen’s best dialog on a regular stage for a good cause. The Triplex Cinema will be the beneficiary of a fundraiser featuring a stage reading of an adapted “His Girl Friday” starring Jack Davenport and Michelle Gomez. We hear from the well-established actors in their own rights about their connections with the original film and more.