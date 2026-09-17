Tapestry Health's Walk for Every Body, Ashfield FilmFest, Word Nerd

The 2nd annual Walk for Every Body is a fundraiser to help all of the people in our area to stay healthy and sustain Tapestry Health’s programming all four counties of western Mass. We speak with interim CEO Damaris Jones and Chief Development and Communications Officer Lisa Andrews to learn more about it.

In the Hilltowns, they are once again gathering the proverbial celluloid of the community to share. The 2026 Ashfield FilmFest happens this weekend, full of dozens of short films shot by friends and neighbors that all have western Mass. connections. We talk with some of the festival organizers, Christopher Seward and Galen Knowles. We also speak to Jenn Flemming, who gives us insight to their Friday feature, “Girl Climber.”