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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Tapestry Health's Walk for Every Body, Ashfield FilmFest, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
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Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
1 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

The 2nd annual Walk for Every Body is a fundraiser to help all of the people in our area to stay healthy and sustain Tapestry Health’s programming all four counties of western Mass. We speak with interim CEO Damaris Jones and Chief Development and Communications Officer Lisa Andrews to learn more about it.

In the Hilltowns, they are once again gathering the proverbial celluloid of the community to share. The 2026 Ashfield FilmFest happens this weekend, full of dozens of short films shot by friends and neighbors that all have western Mass. connections. We talk with some of the festival organizers, Christopher Seward and Galen Knowles. We also speak to Jenn Flemming, who gives us insight to their Friday feature, “Girl Climber.”

Plus, it’s the autumnal return of our original Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, who looks to that dictionary to show us some new words that have just arrived on their website.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERHEALTHFILM & MOVIESEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith