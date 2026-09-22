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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Source to Sea CT River cleanup, 'The Norwegians' play, Lenox Wine Festival

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 22, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT
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The set of "The Norwegians" at Shakespeare and Company.
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The set of "The Norwegians" at Shakespeare and Company.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 speaks to James Warwick, director of "The Norwegians" at Shakespeare and Company.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to James Warwick, director of "The Norwegians" at Shakespeare and Company.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We head to the river where the community is coming together this weekend and next to improve the health of our local waterway. The Source to Sea Cleanup is happening at various locations all along the Connecticut River, and we speak with a matryoshka set of activists helping to make this happen individually and through their respective organizations, David Bowles of Greenfield’s clean up, Nina Gordon-Kirsch from the Connecticut River Conservancy, and Markelle Smith of the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership.

We also make our laughter extra dark with the play The Norwegians” which opens tonight at Shakespeare and Company. Centered around 4 characters in the cold of Minnesota, the work is a new avenue for Director James Warwick. He shows us around the immersive set and his own storied journey to directing in the Berkshires.

Plus, this weekend is the Lenox Wine Festival, helmed by Mary and Ben Daire of Dare Bottleshop and Provisions.The event has been highlighting small producers from all over the globe for 4 years, and we hold a Thunderdome in this vein pitting two unlikely late summer reds against each other.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERENVIRONMENTPOLLUTIONEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeFESTIVALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith