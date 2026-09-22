Source to Sea CT River cleanup, 'The Norwegians' play, Lenox Wine Festival

We head to the river where the community is coming together this weekend and next to improve the health of our local waterway. The Source to Sea Cleanup is happening at various locations all along the Connecticut River, and we speak with a matryoshka set of activists helping to make this happen individually and through their respective organizations, David Bowles of Greenfield’s clean up, Nina Gordon-Kirsch from the Connecticut River Conservancy , and Markelle Smith of the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership .

We also make our laughter extra dark with the play “ The Norwegians ” which opens tonight at Shakespeare and Company . Centered around 4 characters in the cold of Minnesota, the work is a new avenue for Director James Warwick. He shows us around the immersive set and his own storied journey to directing in the Berkshires.