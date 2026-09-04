Mount Holyoke College Art Museum, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today we are hanging out with folx who are returning to work… which is ironic considering Labor Day is Monday.

But, after a summer of renovations and construction, one of the oldest college museums in the country is on the verge of reopening. The Mount Holyoke College Art Museum is celebrating its 150th birthday with a reimagining of their collections that is sure to inspire students and community members alike. We head to South Hadley to get a tour of the new layout with museum Director Tricia Y. Paik and curator Kendra Weisbin to see some of their unique pieces. Plus, we see how they’re encouraging all of the public to come and be in their exhibits, especially for their upcoming grand opening.