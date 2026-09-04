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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mount Holyoke College Art Museum, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 4, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visit the Mount Holyoke College Art Museum after it's summer of renovations.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260903_150821846.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visit the Mount Holyoke College Art Museum after it's summer of renovations.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 2  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

Today we are hanging out with folx who are returning to work… which is ironic considering Labor Day is Monday.

But, after a summer of renovations and construction, one of the oldest college museums in the country is on the verge of reopening. The Mount Holyoke College Art Museum is celebrating its 150th birthday with a reimagining of their collections that is sure to inspire students and community members alike. We head to South Hadley to get a tour of the new layout with museum Director Tricia Y. Paik and curator Kendra Weisbin to see some of their unique pieces. Plus, we see how they’re encouraging all of the public to come and be in their exhibits, especially for their upcoming grand opening.

And Rep. Jim McGovern is officially back to work on Capitol Hill where we get to ask his impressions of the primary results from Tuesday and our very murky international policy landscape which mirrors a startling resemblance to an early 1930s Germany. Also, we hear about the ties his political career has to the late Gloria Steinem.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSVISUAL ARTSMUSEUMS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith