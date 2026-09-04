Mount Holyoke College Art Museum, Rep. Jim McGovern
Today we are hanging out with folx who are returning to work… which is ironic considering Labor Day is Monday.
But, after a summer of renovations and construction, one of the oldest college museums in the country is on the verge of reopening. The Mount Holyoke College Art Museum is celebrating its 150th birthday with a reimagining of their collections that is sure to inspire students and community members alike. We head to South Hadley to get a tour of the new layout with museum Director Tricia Y. Paik and curator Kendra Weisbin to see some of their unique pieces. Plus, we see how they’re encouraging all of the public to come and be in their exhibits, especially for their upcoming grand opening.
And Rep. Jim McGovern is officially back to work on Capitol Hill where we get to ask his impressions of the primary results from Tuesday and our very murky international policy landscape which mirrors a startling resemblance to an early 1930s Germany. Also, we hear about the ties his political career has to the late Gloria Steinem.