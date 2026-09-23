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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Northampton Jazz Festival, Agudelo Farm and Apiary, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:55 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Agudelo Farm and Apiary in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260921_144340296.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Agudelo Farm and Apiary in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 2  — 260923-Noho-Jazz-Fest-Lakecia-Benjamin.jpg

Today is all about sweetness.

Because music is pretty sweet after all, and this weekend the streets of Northampton will be filled with jazz. Although the Northampton Jazz Festival has been encouraging folx of all walks to enjoy the music all year round, Friday and Saturday is their big shindig. We speak with Board President Ruth Griggs and board member Ricard Torres-Mateluna about what this year brings, especially with their headliner Lakeisha Benjamin.

In Holyoke, a wake up call about local foodways led the beekeeper at Agudelo Farm and Apiary to look for better ways to nourish his community. We speak with owner Gustavo Agudelo about the bees he’s keeping in the city, his ties to Nuestras Raices, his work with bee removal and the local beekeeping network that helped him build his current system.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, answers a listener's question about a technological divide in the way we describe graphic interface format and the reasons English speakers have phonetic reasons to pick their lane for ‘gif’ or ‘jif.’

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREEVENTSFESTIVALSENVIRONMENTMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith