Northampton Jazz Festival, Agudelo Farm and Apiary, Word Nerd

Today is all about sweetness.

Because music is pretty sweet after all, and this weekend the streets of Northampton will be filled with jazz. Although the Northampton Jazz Festival has been encouraging folx of all walks to enjoy the music all year round, Friday and Saturday is their big shindig. We speak with Board President Ruth Griggs and board member Ricard Torres-Mateluna about what this year brings, especially with their headliner Lakeisha Benjamin.

In Holyoke, a wake up call about local foodways led the beekeeper at Agudelo Farm and Apiary to look for better ways to nourish his community. We speak with owner Gustavo Agudelo about the bees he’s keeping in the city, his ties to Nuestras Raices, his work with bee removal and the local beekeeping network that helped him build his current system.