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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Woven Roots Farm, Farm Business Accelerator Program, Poet Amy Dryansky

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 23, 2026 at 1:04 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Woven Roots farm and speaks with farm director Jen Salinetti and Rebecca Busansky and Dan Carr of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Woven Roots farm and speaks with farm director Jen Salinetti and Rebecca Busansky and Dan Carr of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We're getting out in the community to see how we grow and learn more about ourselves in the process.

Woven Roots Farm has been providing their community with more than just produce for over 20 years. From its start as a garden project to their current home in Tyringham, the farm has sought to not just feed our neighbors, but create a more positive impact on the land and environment as well. We speak with Executive Director Jen Salinetti about growing over 800 beds on 12 acres by hand and the farm’s history in sustainable agriculture and more.

Woven Roots has also been a part of an innovative incubator program hosted by Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) seeking to help farmers connect with their individual farm legacies and with each other as well. BAV Executive Director Rebecca Busansky and Outreach & Technical Assistance Manager Dan Carr join us to talk about their Farm Business Accelerator program, of which Woven Roots has taken part, and how others can join this year’s cohort of farm workers.

Right now we are in the throes of the Tell it Slant Festival at the Emily Dickinson Museum, featuring readings of her work and of poets in the area as well, and one of those poets who brings forth her own work is Amy Dryansky. Her latest collection, “Ambergris,” is a fascinating look at personal and family dynamics and evolution as they connect with the natural world, and we talk with her about this work and where you can see it in the wilds.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELITERATUREFESTIVALSAGRICULTUREBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOMMUNITY ACTIONFOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith