Woven Roots Farm, Farm Business Accelerator Program, Poet Amy Dryansky

We're getting out in the community to see how we grow and learn more about ourselves in the process.

Woven Roots Farm has been providing their community with more than just produce for over 20 years. From its start as a garden project to their current home in Tyringham, the farm has sought to not just feed our neighbors, but create a more positive impact on the land and environment as well. We speak with Executive Director Jen Salinetti about growing over 800 beds on 12 acres by hand and the farm’s history in sustainable agriculture and more.

Woven Roots has also been a part of an innovative incubator program hosted by Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) seeking to help farmers connect with their individual farm legacies and with each other as well. BAV Executive Director Rebecca Busansky and Outreach & Technical Assistance Manager Dan Carr join us to talk about their Farm Business Accelerator program , of which Woven Roots has taken part, and how others can join this year’s cohort of farm workers.