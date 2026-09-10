Academy of Music Director Ray Dumont, Rep. Jim McGovern

The Academy of Music ’s new director Ray Dumont may be new to western Mass., but is well versed in not just the operations of larger theaters in smaller towns, but of the goings on of Broadway productions as well. We head to his new workplace to meet the new leadership, hear about his journey from Maine and touring productions to this post, and his vision for centering the community as the venue moves forward.

And, after a post-mortem on his appearance yesterday at UMass for the showing of “Wisdom of Happiness,” a film centering the Dalai Lama, Congressman Jim McGovern speaks about new bills he’s introduced on technological oversight and housing, including making sure that legislators and the public understand the circumstances that create the need for regulation. We also cover the ongoing impacts of 9/11 with its upcoming 25th anniversary and, of course, listener questions.