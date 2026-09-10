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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Academy of Music Director Ray Dumont, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:58 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks with Ray Dumont, the new director of Northampton's Academy of Music.
1 of 2  — PXL_20260904_140430622.jpg
The Fabulous 413 speaks with Ray Dumont, the new director of Northampton's Academy of Music.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 2  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

The Academy of Music’s new director Ray Dumont may be new to western Mass., but is well versed in not just the operations of larger theaters in smaller towns, but of the goings on of Broadway productions as well. We head to his new workplace to meet the new leadership, hear about his journey from Maine and touring productions to this post, and his vision for centering the community as the venue moves forward.

And, after a post-mortem on his appearance yesterday at UMass for the showing of “Wisdom of Happiness,” a film centering the Dalai Lama, Congressman Jim McGovern speaks about new bills he’s introduced on technological oversight and housing, including making sure that legislators and the public understand the circumstances that create the need for regulation. We also cover the ongoing impacts of 9/11 with its upcoming 25th anniversary and, of course, listener questions.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBUSINESS & ECONOMYMcGoverning with McGovern
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith