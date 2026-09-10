Queercore Fest, Wheel-View Farm, Word Nerd

Today we’re adjusting for a changing landscape.

For sound, that means building the community that you want to see in the world by bringing folx from all over the eastern seaboard together for a festival in Easthampton. The 3rd Queercore Fest is once again taking place at CitySpace, assembling an amazing lineup of bands and artists for two days of music and solidarity. Organizers Ben and Issley join us to examine what this year brings.

We also discover how our local dictionary migrated online 30 years ago and the impact that has had on both its perspective and the internet’s linguistic landscape. Interim summertime Word Nerd Peter Sokolowski, editor-at-large for Merriam-Webster and host for NEPM’s Jazz à la Mode , breaks it all down for us.