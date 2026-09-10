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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Queercore Fest, Wheel-View Farm, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 10, 2026 at 12:16 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Wheel-View Farm in Shelburne, Massachusetts.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Wheel-View Farm in Shelburne, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Organizers Ben and Issley join The Fabulous 413 to speak about the 3rd annual Queercore Fest.
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Organizers Ben and Issley join The Fabulous 413 to speak about the 3rd annual Queercore Fest.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today we’re adjusting for a changing landscape.

For sound, that means building the community that you want to see in the world by bringing folx from all over the eastern seaboard together for a festival in Easthampton. The 3rd Queercore Fest is once again taking place at CitySpace, assembling an amazing lineup of bands and artists for two days of music and solidarity. Organizers Ben and Issley join us to examine what this year brings.

We also discover how our local dictionary migrated online 30 years ago and the impact that has had on both its perspective and the internet’s linguistic landscape. Interim summertime Word Nerd Peter Sokolowski, editor-at-large for Merriam-Webster and host for NEPM’s Jazz à la Mode, breaks it all down for us.

And in Shelburne, we hang out with a bevy of happy cows. Wheel-View Farm has an incredible history and a stack of accolades for their practices which encourage better stewardship of the planet. The farm is a stop for CISA’s Climate Change and Farming Week, and we hear from farmers John and Carolyn Wheeler about their farm’s legacy and learn how their methods could be useful to others with CISA Climate Program Coordinator Stephen Taranto.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURECLIMATE CHANGECOMMUNITY ACTIONLGBTQIA+FESTIVALSMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith