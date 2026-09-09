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The Fabulous 413

Warner Farm & State Sen. Jo Comerford on agrotourism, Mike's Maze, Flo Fest

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT
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The Florence arts and culture celebration, Flo Fest, will take place on Sep. 19, 2026 in Florence, Massachusetts.
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The Florence arts and culture celebration, Flo Fest, will take place on Sep. 19, 2026 in Florence, Massachusetts.
Courtesy / Flo Fest

Today we’re throwing a party and settling some beef. Because some disparaging words were slung at a bill proffered to help in the area of agrotourism. You may not be aware of what that industry is either, or how it can have an impact on the livelihood of local farmers

We head to Sunderland to meet with someone who’s been championing this on Beacon Hill, State Sen. Jo Comerford, along with Mike Wissemann of Warner Farm, home of Mike’s Maze, and see how important the maze is to their yearly operations and the true diversity of the industry of agrotourism.

After that, we check in with the maze’s designers and builders, farmer Dave Wissemann and artist Jess Marsh-Wissemann, about this year’s theme celebrating the first 100 years of television. They let us preview the activities that you’ll find among the stalks and ears of this year’s offering.

Plus, in a year where other local festivals have either been postponed or outright cancelled, Flo Fest is bringing the party to downtown Florence on the very last weekend of summer. Organizers Glen Fant and Chloe Torri speak with us about reviving this community gathering.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFESTIVALSEVENTSCISA Local Hero SpotlightCOMMUNITY ACTIONAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith