Warner Farm & State Sen. Jo Comerford on agrotourism, Mike's Maze, Flo Fest

Today we’re throwing a party and settling some beef. Because some disparaging words were slung at a bill proffered to help in the area of agrotourism. You may not be aware of what that industry is either, or how it can have an impact on the livelihood of local farmers

We head to Sunderland to meet with someone who’s been championing this on Beacon Hill, State Sen. Jo Comerford, along with Mike Wissemann of Warner Farm, home of Mike’s Maze , and see how important the maze is to their yearly operations and the true diversity of the industry of agrotourism.

After that, we check in with the maze’s designers and builders, farmer Dave Wissemann and artist Jess Marsh-Wissemann, about this year’s theme celebrating the first 100 years of television. They let us preview the activities that you’ll find among the stalks and ears of this year’s offering.