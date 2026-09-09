Warner Farm & State Sen. Jo Comerford on agrotourism, Mike's Maze, Flo Fest
Today we’re throwing a party and settling some beef. Because some disparaging words were slung at a bill proffered to help in the area of agrotourism. You may not be aware of what that industry is either, or how it can have an impact on the livelihood of local farmers
We head to Sunderland to meet with someone who’s been championing this on Beacon Hill, State Sen. Jo Comerford, along with Mike Wissemann of Warner Farm, home of Mike’s Maze, and see how important the maze is to their yearly operations and the true diversity of the industry of agrotourism.
After that, we check in with the maze’s designers and builders, farmer Dave Wissemann and artist Jess Marsh-Wissemann, about this year’s theme celebrating the first 100 years of television. They let us preview the activities that you’ll find among the stalks and ears of this year’s offering.
Plus, in a year where other local festivals have either been postponed or outright cancelled, Flo Fest is bringing the party to downtown Florence on the very last weekend of summer. Organizers Glen Fant and Chloe Torri speak with us about reviving this community gathering.