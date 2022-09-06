Massachusetts primary: The races to watch

The polls are open for a state primary in Massachusetts from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters are picking nominees ahead of a general election that will result in turnover for at least four of the six statewide constitutional offices.

MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR

The incumbent, Republican Charlie Baker, is not seeking a third term.

Note that state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz remains on the Democratic ballot, although she ended her campaign in June. Attorney General Maura Healey is the only active Democratic candidate for governor.

On the Republican side, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who has support from former President Trump, is up against entrepreneur Chris Doughty.

MASSACHUSETTS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

The incumbent, Republican Karyn Polito, is not seeking a third term. On the Republican ballot, former state Rep. Kate Campanale is Doughty's pick for lieutenant governor, while former state Rep. Leah Allen is Diehl's pick.

For the Democrats, the field includes state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, state Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.

MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL

This is an open contest, as incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor. Campaigning for the Democratic nomination are former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell and labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Note that Quentin Palfrey remains on the ballot, although he ended his campaign last week.

The winner will face trial attorney Jay McMahon in November.

MASSACHUSETTS SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State William Galvin, seeking an eighth term, is the only incumbent statewide officeholder to face a primary challenge. He's up against lawyer and Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan on the Democratic ballot.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Rayla Campbell in the general election.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE AUDITOR

This is an open contest, as incumbent Suzanne Bump is not running for reelection. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio and former state transportation official Chris Dempsey are seeking the Democratic nomination.

The winner will face Republican Anthony Amore, a museum security expert and former federal agent.



GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL

Democrats will winnow the field of candidates to succeed the retiring western Massachusetts representative on the Governor's Council, Mary Hurley, a former Springfield mayor and judge. Two of the four Democrats in the race have Springfield ties — attorney Jeff Morneau of East Longmeadow, a partner at a Springfield law firm who ran and lost to Hurley in 2016, and Springfield City Councilor Mike Fenton, who has drawn financial support from Hurley.

Shawn Allyn of Agawam, partner at a Holyoke law firm, and North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs round out the Democrats' options. The winner will face Republican John Comerford of Palmer in November.



LEGISLATURE

There are five contested races in western Massachusetts for the state Legislature, all on the Democratic side. That includes two contested state primaries for open state Senate seats. State Rep. Paul Mark faces former small business owner Huff Templeton for the district currently represented by Adam Hinds, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor.



In a Senate seat vacated by another candidate for lieutenant governor, Eric Lesser, two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination: state Rep. Jake Oliveira is up against former congressional and campaign aide Sydney Levin-Epstein.



There is one contested state House race in western Massachusetts without an incumbent. In Chicopee, longtime Rep. Joe Wagner is retiring. The Democratic field to replace him includes City Councilor Joel McAuliffe and Shirley Arriaga, a veteran and former congressional aide.



Two incumbent state representatives have challengers in the primary. In Northern Berkshire County, Rep. John Barrett is challenged by Paula Kingsbury-Evans, a recent gradate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.



State Rep. Bud Williams of Springfield also faces a primary opponent in former labor union coordinator Jynai McDonald.



SHERIFFS

Two western Massachusetts sheriffs face primary challenges this year. Berkshire County's Tom Bowler is up against Alf Barbalunga, chief probation officer in the Southern Berkshire District Court.



In Hampshire County, Sheriff Patrick Cahillane faces two former employees at the jail: Caitlin Sepeda and Yvonne Gittelson.



In both contested races for sheriff, no Republican candidate has filed to run.

BERKSHIRE DISTRICT ATTORNEY

One western Massachusetts district attorney faces a primary challenge this election. First-term Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington is challenged by trial attorney Timothy Shugrue. No Republican candidate has filed for this race.



This story contains reporting from the State House News Service.