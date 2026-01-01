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Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
A lost 1983 documentary captures Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the dawn of the MTV era.
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Trapped in a snowstorm, a herd of red deer faces a deadly threat as a pack of wolves closes in.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
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Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.