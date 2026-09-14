© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

Fired, Resigned, Promotions Halted: Fmr Navy Cdr. on Hegseth’s Military Purge

Season 2026 Episode 8249 | 17m 42s

Earlier this month, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll became the latest in a string of high-profile military leaders to resign. Others have been forcibly sidelined and removed by the Sec of Defense, Pete Hegseth, as part of a campaign against what he calls "DEI" and "woke" policy. Former Navy officer Theodore Johnson discusses what Hegseth's overhaul means for the future of the military.

Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: English Pocket Globe, ca. 1800
Appraisal: English Pocket Globe, ca. 1800
Clip: S30 E17 | 2:03
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New England Schoolgirl Samplers & School Book
Appraisal: New England Schoolgirl Samplers & School Book
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:04
Watch 2:19
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
Clip: S30 E17 | 2:19
Watch 1:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: German China-head Doll, ca. 1855
Appraisal: German China-head Doll, ca. 1855
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 14, 2026
Helen Toner; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Theodore Johnson
Episode: S2026 E8249 | 55:45
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2026
Steve Coll; Vali Nasr; Paul Greengrass; Janet Reitman
Episode: S2026 E8248 | 55:19
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2026
Ehud Olmert; Frank Kendall; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8247 | 55:34
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Peter Ricketts; David Cohen
Episode: S2026 E8246 | 55:35
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2026
Marta Kos; Julian Borger; Spencer Cox
Episode: S2026 E8245 | 55:55
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8244 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2026 E8243 | 55:43
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2026
Jeremy Diamond; John Manley; Heidy Khlaaf
Episode: S2026 E8242 | 55:36
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2026
Petr Pavel; Justin J. Pearson; Derek Muller
Episode: S2026 E8241 | 55:55
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 1, 2026
Alayna Treene; Dr. Debra Houry; Annie Lowrey; Kurt Andersen
Episode: S2026 E8240 | 55:47