George Packer on the Rejection of AI Data Centers Across the Country

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
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