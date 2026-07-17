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Amanpour and Company

“Losing More Than We're Winning:” How the Left Confused Presence with Power

Season 2026 Episode 8208 | 17m 23s

Michel Martin speaks with Rashad Robinson, one of America's leading social justice strategists, about his new book, "From Presence to Power: How to Take On the Fights That Matter—and Win." The author explains why he believes progressives are struggling in their effort to translate public support into durable victories.

Extra
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