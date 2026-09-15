Pressures on the U.S. Economy: Oil Above $100, Rising Debt and an AI “Bubble”

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Appraisal: English Pocket Globe, ca. 1800
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Helen Toner; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Theodore Johnson
Steve Coll; Vali Nasr; Paul Greengrass; Janet Reitman
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Petr Pavel; Justin J. Pearson; Derek Muller