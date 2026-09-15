Pressures on the U.S. Economy: Oil Above $100, Rising Debt and an AI “Bubble”

For the first time since July, the price of oil in the U.S. has surpassed $100 per barrel. As the U.S. war with Iran continues to choke key shipping routes, the fallout is rippling through the global economy. Rana Foroohar is Associate Editor for the Financial Times and author of the new book "Sea Change." Foroohar joins Walter Isaacson to discuss whether we could be heading towards a recession.