© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

April 1, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7197 | 55m 18s

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales on Trump and "the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation." The mother of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel speaks out. Loyola Law Professor Justin Levitt on why Trump's recent executive order regarding voting is both illegal and unconstitutional. A look back at Christiane's 2022 conversation with "Operation Mincemeat" author Ben Macintyre.

Aired: 03/31/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Preview: S26 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 6 Preview
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 5:10
Great Performances
Boccherini's Love Letter to Madrid
The story behind "Musica notturna delle strade di Madrid."
Clip: S52 E12 | 5:10
Watch 4:56
Great Performances
Boccherini's Experimental Cello Compositions
Boccherini played around with the cello's range with these experimental compositions.
Clip: S52 E12 | 4:56
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2025
Thierry Arnaud; Nathalie Tocci; Dr. Sania Nishtar; Tina Fordham; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2025 E7196 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2025
Colum McCann; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7195 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2025
Chuck Hagel; Antonio Costa; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E7193 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2025
Baiba Braže; Makena Kelly; Shaima Al-Obaidi; Clay Risen
Episode: S2025 E7192 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2025
Dara Massicot; Özgür Özel; Olivia Hill; Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazee
Episode: S2025 E7191 | 55:47
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2025
David Miliband; Omar El Akkad; Carrie Besnette Hauser
Episode: S2025 E7190 | 55:16
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2025
Maja Stojanovic; Stephen Graham; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2025 E7189 | 55:24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2025
Celeste A. Wallander; Greg Swenson; John Green
Episode: S2025 E7188 | 55:46