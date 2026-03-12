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Amanpour and Company

March 13, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8118 | 55m 30s

Former Trump official Elliott Abrams discusses the latest updates in the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Iranian-American scholar Reza Aslan shares his thoughts on Iran's future. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Caitlin Dickerson discusses the human cost of President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Aired: 03/12/26
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Backside: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jules Jürgensen Pocket Watch with Gold Chain, ca. 1885
Appraisal: Jules Jürgensen Pocket Watch with Gold Chain, ca. 1885
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:39
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Toshiko Takaezu Moon Pot, ca. 1970
Appraisal: Toshiko Takaezu Moon Pot, ca. 1970
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:59
Watch 2:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Tlingit Child's Blanket, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Tlingit Child's Blanket, ca. 1960
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:22
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:11
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